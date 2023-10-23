ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Govt identifies eight more pollution hotspots; will use dust suppressants: Gopal Rai

October 23, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi’s air quality turned “very poor” on October 22 for the first time since May

PTI

Water is being sprayed to control air pollution at ring road, In New Delhi on October 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The government has identified eight more pollution hotspots in addition to the existing 13 in the national capital, and special teams will be deployed there to check pollution sources, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on October 23.

After a meeting with 28 departments to ensure the effective implementation of pollution mitigation measures in the capital, Mr. Rai said the government has also decided to use dust suppressant powder to prevent dust pollution in the city.

Delhi’s air quality turned “very poor” on October 22 for the first time since May, mainly due to a drop in temperature and wind speed, which allowed pollutants to accumulate.

“In addition to the 13 existing air pollution hotspots in Delhi, we are focusing on eight places where the AQI has exceeded the 300-mark. These locations include Shadipur, ITO, Mandir Marg, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Sonia Vihar, Dhyan Chand Stadium, and Moti Bagh,” the Minister told a press conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that special teams will be deployed at the eight places to identify pollution sources and take corrective measures in collaboration with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Mr. Rai also mentioned that District Collectors have been instructed to conduct field visits on October 25 and ensure the strict implementation of pollution mitigation measures.

“Directions have also been issued to use dust suppressant powder in anti-smog guns to prevent dust pollution. The anti-dust campaign will be strengthened, and more field visits will be conducted,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air pollution / Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US