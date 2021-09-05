Delhi govt. identifies 9 road stretches for beautification

New Delhi

05 September 2021 00:28 IST

Will push to remove illegal parking from bus lanes: Jain

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with department consultants and officials to take stock of the ongoing streetscaping project in the Capital here on Saturday.

The Delhi government has identified nine stretches of roads for redevelopment. Mr. Jain said that the Delhi government will make separate lanes for buses on 540 km length of roads identified for streetscaping.

The government will push to remove illegal parking from bus lanes and that special lighting will be installed to intensify the beauty of redesigned roads, he said.

Mr. Jain discussed decongestion of roads to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

The government stated it is planning to redesign and decongest nine roads which include Sri Aurobindo Marg, a 3-km stretch from Majlis Park to Azadpur, K.N. Katju Marg, Road no. 58 near Leela Hotel, Shanti Van road, Road opposite India Habitat Centre, Tikri border entry, Road no. 59 near Signature Bridge and Nelson Mandela Marg.

Best to be replicated

These roads will be developed keeping the aesthetics of their surroundings in mind on a pilot basis and the best-designed road will be replicated at other places, the government stated.

“We are planning to redesign and decongest 540 km length of roads in Delhi. For this, we will make separate lanes for buses and goods transport on roads. This will decongest roads and ease the flow of traffic,” Mr. Jain was quoted as having said.

Mr. Jain also asserted the importance of impact-based output to the officials and said that they should think of ways to integrate surprise elements into the landscape.

Special lighting systems, Mr. Jain stated, will be made with the help of lighting consultants and installed on roads to make sure that the aesthetics of the roads are visible during the night and additionally will also eliminate the chances of black spots.

Mr. Jain further directed the officials to revamp the aesthetics of roads, keeping environmental prospects in mind. He stressed planting different varieties of trees alongside roads.

This development, the government stated, will not only enhance the aesthetics of roads and give them a pleasant look but will also decongest them, ensuring easy and smooth movement of traffic, saving a lot of time, fuel and money.