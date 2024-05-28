ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt. hospitals to reserve beds for heatstroke patients

Published - May 28, 2024 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

  

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday that every Delhi government hospital will reserve two beds for heatstroke patients as the ensuing heatwave prompted the weatherman to sound a red alert for the Capital.

According to the Delhi Minister, five beds will be reserved at Lok Nayak Hospital.

The government order came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted severe heatwave conditions in the Capital that may stoke up chances of people falling prey to heat-related illnesses and dehydration.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 45.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal for the season. The day was marginally cooler than 45.4 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday.

Mungeshpur sizzled at 48.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Najafgarh, where the mercury touched 48.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast by the IMD for Tuesday reads “mainly clear sky with heatwave conditions at most places and severe heatwave conditions at a few place”.

 The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 46 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

  The IMD in its forecast for June has said that there are likely to be an above average number of heatwave days in the Capital. It added that vulnerable groups like the elderly and those with health conditions face the risk of heat-related illnesses.

“The authorities must act proactively by opening cooling centres, issuing advisories, and reducing urban heat islands. These steps are crucial for protecting public health during heatwaves,” an IMD advisory read.

It also advised people to stay hydrated and remain under optimally cool environment besides avoiding strenuous activities.  

