Delhi govt. holds ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ camp in Hari Nagar

Services from 22 departments as well as the MCD were made available to visitors at the camp

May 14, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi government on Thursday organised a ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ (Government at your doorstep) camp in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, under which a range of government services from 22 departments as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were made available to citizens.

“During the camp, around 922 visitors arrived seeking services from the departments present. Almost all the citizens’ grievances services were sorted and resolved on the spot. The rest of the grievances which required further action were taken by the concerned departments to take further action within 7 days,” an official statement said.

