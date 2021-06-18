Delhi govt. hikes DA for workers

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Delhi government has increased the dearness allowance for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employments, with effect from April 1, 2021.

“These steps have been taken in the interest of the poor and working class who have suffered disproportionately due to the current pandemic. This order shall also benefit those in clerical and supervisory jobs”, Mr. Sisodia said.

Under the dearness allowance, the monthly wages for unskilled labourers have been increased from ₹15,492 to ₹15,908. For semi-skilled labourers, their monthly wages have been enhanced from ₹17,069 to ₹17,537. For skilled labourers, the monthly wages have been increased from ₹18,797 to ₹19,291.

The Delhi government said that minimum wage rates for the supervisor and clerical cadre of employees have also been increased. “The monthly wages for non-matriculate employees have been increased from ₹17,069 to ₹17,537 and for matriculate employees from ₹18,797 to ₹19,291. For graduates and those with higher educational qualifications, monthly wages have been increased from ₹20,430 to ₹20,976,” the government said in a statement.