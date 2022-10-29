Delhi govt. hikes auto, taxi fares

Decision taken due to rise in CNG prices: Transport Department

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 29, 2022 01:25 IST

The fare for autorickshaws per kilometre has been raised from from ₹9.5 to ₹11 in Delhi. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

The Delhi government on Friday approved a hike in fares for autorickshaws and taxis, and the revised charges will be notified soon, a Transport Department official said.

The decision has been taken due to the rise in CNG prices, a statement from Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot’s office said. It is expected to benefit nearly two lakh autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the city.

The autorickshaw fare for meter down for the first 1.5 km has been raised from ₹25 to ₹30, and per kilometre fare from ₹9.5 to ₹11. Extra luggage charge has been revised from ₹7.5 to ₹10, in case less than 1 km is covered in 10 minutes. Night surge and waiting charges remain unchanged. The last revision of autorickshaw fares was done in 2020.

According to the Transport Department, while fares for black and yellow taxis and economy taxis have been revised, they remain unchanged for the premium taxi category “to avoid them being too expensive”. Fares for the three taxi categories had not been revised since 2013, it added.

The taxi fare for meter down for the first kilometre has now been increased from ₹25 to ₹40 in both non-AC and AC categories. The per kilometre fare for non-AC taxis will be ₹17, while the same for AC rides will be ₹20. The fares were earlier ₹14 and ₹16, respectively. Taxi drivers will now be allowed to charge ₹15 for extra luggage instead of ₹10 earlier. Night surge and waiting charges remain unchanged even for taxis.

As per the department, a 13-member committee had been formed in May after Mr. Gahlot received requests to raise the fares from some auto-rickshaw and taxi unions. After reviewing the CNG rates, maintenance cost and other factors, the committee recommended hiking the fares, it said.

