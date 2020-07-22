Delhi govt. hiding actual COVID-19 figures: Cong.

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday said that the results of the serological survey, which show that almost 23% of the city’s population has developed antibodies against COVID-19, comes as no surprise as the government was not conducting enough tests from the beginning.
Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said the serology data and actual COVID-19 data are different as the Delhi government is hiding the actual figures by “fudging data”.
Mr. Kumar said the survey conducted by the Delhi government and the Centre was not fully representative of the spread of the virus in the Capital, and therefore the result of the study was not an actual representation of the pandemic’s surge.
Blood samples of people in densely populated areas and many containment zones in the Capital were not taken, he added.
‘50 lakh affected’
“If this sample survey is expanded on the assumption that one among four has been affected by the virus, then effectively nearly 50 lakh people in Delhi have been affected by the disease,” Mr. Kumar said.
He added that if the Kejriwal-led government had adopted the test-trace-treat strategy from the very beginning and improved the infrastructure and facilities in hospitals, the Capital would not have witnessed over 3,600 deaths and a huge surge in cases.
