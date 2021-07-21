Delhi govt. helpline numbers for youth suffering stress

New Delhi

The Delhi government has issued free helpline numbers — 180011688 and 10580 — for youth, especially students, to get help from professional counsellors to cope up with mental and academic stress during the pandemic, according to authorities.

People can call the helpline numbers from 7.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. on all working days and the identity of the caller will be kept confidential, as per the government.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Delhi government is committed to the mental well-being of all the citizens of Delhi and is only a call away from them. Whenever a person or student feels that they are stressed or going into a state of depression, they can call the Delhi government’s youth helpline. Our counsellors will do the work of counselling people.”

“If a student is under stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scared of the infection, is worried about his/her career or future, sits at home to study online and faces difficulty in time management, is stressed because of exam results, wants to get information for admission in various educational institutions or is worried or stressed about it, is feeling depressed and lonely, can call up the helpline to receive help,” an official statement said.

The numbers were launched last year, but the feature of academic help for students has been added to it now, the Delhi government spokesperson said.