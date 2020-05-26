Delhi

Delhi govt has sent nearly 2.41 lakh people back to their home states in 196 trains:Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia. File

Manish Sisodia. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Recently, the AAP dispensation and the Bihar government had engaged in a war of words over train fares of migrant workers

The Delhi government has sent around 2.41 lakh people back to their home states in 196 trains from May 7 till Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Also read: Shramik Special train from Delhi arrives in Bengaluru

Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said nearly 1.25 lakh people were sent to Bihar, 96,610 to Uttar Pradesh, 3,000 to Jharkhand, 2,500 to West Bengal and 2,100 to Madhya Pradesh.

The Delhi government has paid the train fares in most of the cases, he said.

Recently, the AAP dispensation and the Bihar government had engaged in a war of words over train fares of migrant workers.

According to the deputy chief minister, lunch and dinner are being served to the needy people in the national capital at 2,500 camps set up by the Delhi government.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 6:14:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-govt-has-sent-nearly-241-lakh-people-back-to-their-home-states-in-196-trains-sisodia/article31679363.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY