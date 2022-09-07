Delhi govt. has no right to question our internal affairs, MCD tells HC

Civic body takes objection to govt.’s ‘Committee of Municipal Corporation’

Staff Reporter NEW DELHI
September 07, 2022 01:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi High Court.

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the city government to respond to a plea by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) challenging the constitution of a “Committee of Municipal Corporation” by the Delhi Assembly.

Justice Yashwant Varma granted three weeks to the Delhi government to submit its response to the MCD’s petition, which states that only the Centre has the power of managing its affairs.

Delhi government’s counsel told the High Court that house committees were “very important committees in aid of the legislature”, as pointed out by the Supreme Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also asked the Delhi government to desist from taking any further action in relation to the constitution of the committee after MCD’s counsel urged the court to pass an interim order protecting it against the committee’s orders.

“Don’t proceed any further. We will put a short date,” the court said. The MCD also objected to the information sought by the committee about the corporation’s “internal affairs”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The MCD, in its petition, stated that being questioned by the Committee of Municipal Corporation was bad in law and illegal as the State government has “no power and no legal right to constitute the Committee” or seek information and compel the presence of officers without sanction and approval of the Lieutenant-Government.

The High Court will hear the case again on October 11.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
corporations
government
executive (government)
judiciary (system of justice)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app