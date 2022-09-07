Delhi govt. has no right to question our internal affairs, MCD tells HC

Delhi High Court.

:

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the city government to respond to a plea by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) challenging the constitution of a “Committee of Municipal Corporation” by the Delhi Assembly.

Justice Yashwant Varma granted three weeks to the Delhi government to submit its response to the MCD’s petition, which states that only the Centre has the power of managing its affairs.

Delhi government’s counsel told the High Court that house committees were “very important committees in aid of the legislature”, as pointed out by the Supreme Court.

The court also asked the Delhi government to desist from taking any further action in relation to the constitution of the committee after MCD’s counsel urged the court to pass an interim order protecting it against the committee’s orders.

“Don’t proceed any further. We will put a short date,” the court said. The MCD also objected to the information sought by the committee about the corporation’s “internal affairs”.

The MCD, in its petition, stated that being questioned by the Committee of Municipal Corporation was bad in law and illegal as the State government has “no power and no legal right to constitute the Committee” or seek information and compel the presence of officers without sanction and approval of the Lieutenant-Government.

The High Court will hear the case again on October 11.