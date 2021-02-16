Delhi govt. has failed on all fronts: BJP

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday alleged that the Delhi government had failed on all fronts in the first year of its third term.
The government, Mr. Bidhuri alleged, did not even have “a single achievement to its name” in the whole year and nothing to show in the name of development despite having a budget of ₹65,000 crores.
“Be it the health sector, education, power, water, pollution or even roads, there has been no movement of any work. The biggest challenge faced by the Kejriwal government and the people of Delhi was COVID-19, but the government proved to be a big zero. It was only the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that came to the rescue of the people of Delhi,” he alleged.
During the lockdown, the Kejriwal government had failed the migrant workers by not providing any facility or scheme to look after them, he said.
‘Promises not kept’
The Kejriwal government had promised free Wi-Fi, strengthening of streetlights, installing four lakh CCTVs for the security and safety of the citizens especially women but all these remained on paper only.
Referring to pollution in the Capital, the LoP said, every year Delhi became a gas chamber but there had hardly been any movement by the government to deal with the situation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath