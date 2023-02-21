Delhi govt. halts bike taxi services; Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers to be impacted

February 21, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

Citing violations, the Delhi Transport Department has imposed diktats on the functioning of bike taxi services. App-based aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido are asked to stop plying bike taxis on the road without commercial permits, warning that any violation will result in penal action, according to a notice issued by the Department.

The government said running bike taxis -- wherein private bikes are used by passengers for hire -- in Delhi without a proper commercial license would be considered a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The 2019 Amendment to the Act again made it clear that aggregators cannot operate without a valid licence.

“It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/numbers are being used to carry passengers on hire which is a purely commercial operation and a violation of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988,” the transport department said.

Any violation of the decision will result in a first offence penalty of ₹5,000 under Section 192 of the Act; second or more offences will lead to fines of ₹10,000, impounding of the vehicle and even imprisonment. “In addition, the driving license of the driver will be suspended for a minimum period of three years,” the notice said.

The department noted that digital platforms are facilitating taxi service operations through the medium of an app, and are thereby taking on the role of an aggregator which stands in contravention of Section 93 of the Act, making them liable to penalties up to ₹1 lakh. “Accordingly, it is directed to immediately stop such kind of activities to avoid prosecution and penalty, etc.”

App-based aggregators like Uber, Rapido and Ola have faced growing scrutiny. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court upheld the Maharashtra government’s stance on refusing to grant a commercial license to the aggregator Rapido. Pune’s Regional Transport Office had rejected Rapido’s plea for a license on December 2021, the SC bench noted, and the Motor Vehicle Act necessitates a license for aggregators to function.

Bike taxis often present as a cheaper alternative to cars especially during surge pricing.

Currently, the transport department does not give commercial licenses to two-wheelers due to a lack of regulations and guidelines in place. Under the Act, taxis should carry a yellow plate with PSV badges, which these private taxis lack. Officials have also cited concerns about the lack of proper identification of drivers and the safety of passengers, especially women, which has led to diktats.

On Monday, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said a draft aggregator policy for two-, three- and four-wheelers will be rolled out soon. “Aggregator policy for 2W (two-wheelers), 3W (three-wheelers) and 4W (four-wheelers) is in its final stage and will be rolled out soon helping them to apply for grant of license under the new scheme,” he said in a tweet.