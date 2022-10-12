Delhi govt. giving equal importance to sports and educational infra: Sisodia

Govt. schemes focus on helping budding sportspersons through their journey

The Delhi government will ensure that lack of money does not hinder the journey of budding sportspersons, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Mr. Sisodia said, “When players win medals, they are showered with awards by everyone, but schemes of the Delhi government like ‘Play and Progress’ and ‘Mission Excellence’ focus on helping them through their journey.”

He added that the government has given equal importance to the development of educational infrastructure as well as sports infrastructure in the Capital. “There are excellent sports facilities in Delhi government schools today. As a result of this, schools in Delhi which were earlier known as tent schools are now known as schools that have swimming pools,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Addressing the players participating in the athletic meet, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “The job of the government is to provide the best facilities; the job of sports teachers is to give excellent sports training; the children need to be successful by working hard. On behalf of the government, I assure all the budding sportspersons that if you have talent, you are a player of national-international level, then lack of money will never hinder your progress in the game.”

Under the ‘Play and Progress’ and ‘Mission Excellence’, if players are good at their game then the expenses of their coaching, diet, equipment, etc. is borne by the government. Under the ‘Play and Progress Scheme’, financial assistance of up to ₹2.5 lakh per year is provided to talented players of 13-14 years, while under the Mission Excellence, assistance of up to ₹16 lakh per year is provided to the players performing well at the national and international levels.