Delhi govt. gives MCD ₹2,000 crore to pay salaries

Officials of the civic body said of this amount, ₹730 crore has been released towards paying salaries and pensions of its employees

February 02, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The MCD Civic Centre.

The MCD Civic Centre. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi government on Wednesday released nearly ₹2,000 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to pay salaries of the civic body’s employees.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “During the MCD elections, the Chief Minister promised that MCD employees would get their salaries on time after the polls. The release of the funds today is an effort to fulfil this promise. Many MCD employees had not received their salaries after September and struggled to make ends meet. The funds released today will provide relief to the MCD employees.”

Officials of the MCD confirmed the development, adding that the civic body had released ₹730 crore from the amount towards paying salaries and pensions of its employees. “With this amount, the salary of employees under all categories and pension of retired employees of MCD has been released up to December 2022,” a statement by the MCD read.

