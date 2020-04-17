Delhi govt. gets Centre’s nod to start plasma enrichment technique trial

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the Delhi government has been given permission by the Centre to start clinical trial of plasma enrichment technique on COVID-19 patients who are critically ill.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the results of these trials would be out in three-four days from now and hoped that the technique would work and that live of critical patients would be saved.

“The condition of several COVID-19 patients, who were admitted to hospitals in the last week of March and the first week of April, is improving now and many of them will be discharged in the next three-four days. It is those who are already suffering from heart or respiratory diseases who continue to be at a higher risk of losing their lives. If plasma technology is used in such cases, it can save lives,” the CM said.

The plasma transfusion technology involves taking the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 that has anti-bodies that helped the person recover in the first place. Plasma is then extracted from the blood, is enriched, and is then injected into an infected person. The antibodies from the recovered person then enter the body of the infected patient and help them recover.

The CM said that the government has marked around 57 areas as containment zones under operation SHIELD to stop the spread of the virus and was ensuring that all essential services were being provided to the residents as people within the containment area cannot leave the area.

“No residents, excluding essential workers, are allowed to enter or exit these areas. Healthcare workers will conduct door-to-door screening of the area’s residents for COVID-19 and only those residents who say that they are suffering from some of the symptoms of the virus during the door-to-door screening will be tested,” the CM said. He added that operation SHIELD has been successful in not letting the virus spread in areas like Dilshad Garden and Vasundra Enclave.

The CM asked for the help of the media and others to highlight issues being faced by people in the city, especially those who are hungry so that the government could reach out and direct them to shelters or centres.