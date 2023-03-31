Delhi govt. forgot us, says mother of Sultanpuri hit-and-run victim

March 31, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Three months after Anjali Singh’s death in the hit-and-run incident on New Year’s Day, her family has accused the Delhi government of not fulfilling many of its promises.

The incident had shaken the country and created a sympathy wave after reports highlighted how 20-year-old Anjali was hit and dragged under a car for more than 12 km.

Delhi Police has arrested seven people in the case. Five accused are in judicial custody and two are out on bail.

‘Chargesheet in 2 days’

The Delhi police will file the chargesheet in the case within the next two days, a senior police officer said.

On March 17, when the Delhi Assembly convened for its budget session, Anjali’s family, including her mother, Rekha Singh, 40, ailing from kidney problems, demonstrated outside the Vidhan Sabha against the government.

After the incident in January, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in a tweet promised the family ₹10 lakh, complete medical treatment of Anjali’s mother and legal assistance. The then Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had visited and assured them of providing employment to a family member, as Anjali was the sole breadwinner; her father had passed away eight years ago.

‘Hollow promises’

The family alleges that, apart from the ₹10 lakh financial aid, the Delhi government has not kept any of its promises, such as better education for her three minor children. Ms. Rekha, who undergoes dialysis thrice a week, is worried about her children. “I just want to be well enough to take care of my children,” she said. Ms. Rekha has a 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 11 and 9, who live with her in Rohini’s Aman Vihar.

Prem Singh, Anjali’s maternal uncle, said since the government stepped in, his sister is being treated at the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh West.

But the hospital administration has refused any treatment apart from dialysis.

Poonam Mittal, a nodal officer at the hospital, said that the patient was receiving “proper treatment for the issues recommended by the government”. In case additional treatment needs to be provided to Ms. Rekha, the officer added, they would need a written communication from the government, considering Maharaja Agrasen is a private hospital.

The CM’s office did not respond to a request for comment. This article will be updated on the website as and when they do so.

