‘Delhi govt. for 10-point winter action plan’

New Delhi

10 September 2021 00:41 IST

Will seek help from other States: Rai

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the government is preparing a winter action plan based on 10 focus points to protect the people of Delhi from pollution.

“The Arvind Kejriwal government, with the support of the people of Delhi, is taking concrete steps to tackle the rising pollution levels. In this prospect, we have started preparations for the winter action plan. A high-level review meeting was held today with officials of the Environment Department, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the Development Department and Forest Department,” the Minister said.

“Our 10 focus points are curbing stubble, garbage, vehicular and dust pollution, identification of hotspots, study of smog towers, communication with neighboring States, War Room and Green App upgradation, coordination with the Central government and Commission For Air Quality Management,” he added.

Mr. Rai said that another area of concern would be holding discussions with other States and seeking their cooperation, and a team will be put together to hold such discussions.

An airshed issue

“The problem of pollution is not limited to Delhi alone. Experts have ruled that this an airshed issue. However, administrators of our neighbouring States do not consider it to be a reason for pollution. The airshed of North India impacts pollution levels immensely. If there’s a bump in pollution levels in Ghaziabad, it will naturally impact Delhi as well. Similarly, if something happens in Haryana, Rajasthan or Uttar Pradesh that too will impact Delhi. Thus a team will be put together which will hold discussions with the neighbouring states of Delhi and discuss solutions with them,” he said.