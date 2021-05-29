Delhi govt floated global tender for COVID vaccines: Kejriwal

The Chief Minister also refuted a charges of seeking to politicise the vaccination drive.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Delhi government had floated a global tender for COVID vaccines to tide over the shortage of doses for citizens in the Capital.

Mr. Kejriwal made the comments after visiting the Delhi government's drive-through vaccination centre at Chhatrasal stadium where the vaccination of those above 45 years of age will be provided for free.

“We have started this centre for 45+ and will start vaccination for 18+ on receiving adequate vaccines. People are highly satisfied with the arrangements made,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“We have floated a global tender for vaccines. We are making all the efforts from our side, but big vaccine manufacturing companies want to deal with the Central government directly,” he also said.

The Chief Minister also refuted a charges of seeking to politicise the vaccination drive stating that the Delhi government just wanted adequate doses for citizens.

This, he said, was not the time for “petty politics” and, in the meantime, there were about 450 cases of the Black Fungus in Delhi government hospitals even as there was a paucity of medicines.

“We have demanded more medicines from the Centre. In the last 24 hours, only 900 cases have been recorded for the first time, as and when the cases keep on decreasing in the upcoming weeks, we will continue to unlock more and more activities,” he also said.