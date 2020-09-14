‘Delhi govt. failed to deal with pandemic’

‘Govt. Ministers created atmosphere of fear about virus’

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, during the one-day Special Session of the Assembly on Monday accused the Delhi government of failing to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.

When the Ministers of this government created an “atmosphere of fear” about the pandemic in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took to the front and provided relief to the people, Mr. Bidhuri said during the short-term discussion.

He said that AAP MLAs, who were praising the Delhi Model today, should not forget the Supreme Court’s remarks regarding Delhi hospitals to the effect that the condition of patients in these was worse than that of animals.

While Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that by the end of July, the number of patients would rise to 5.5 lakh, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the pandemic would last for two years.

It was only under Mr. Shah, Mr. Bidhuri said, that a decisive battle was fought against the virus in Delhi. The LoP also asked if the House should not praise the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for “doing so much” for the people of Delhi.