Delhi govt. facilitated unauthorised felling of trees outside Ridge area: SC

The Delhi government has shown a “lack of sensitivity in protecting the environment” by allowing the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to cut 422 trees outside the protected Ridge area for a road widening project, the Supreme Court has said.

A Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan made the observation during a hearing on contempt proceedings against the DDA Vice-Chairperson over the felling of 1,100 trees in the protected Ridge area.

The road in question passes through a reserve forest, connecting Chattarpur to the new campus of South Asian University.

“Apart from the trees in the Ridge area, the government facilitated cutting and felling of trees outside the Ridge area without permission under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994,” the court said in its July 12 order.

Explanation sought

Seeking an explanation, the court said, “The Delhi government must come before the court and tell how it will compensate for the damage caused to the environment due to its illegal acts.”

The court said that the government must come out with an action-taken report, if any, against the officers who “granted permissions” for the felling of trees.

It also directed the Delhi government to ascertain how many such permissions have been granted by it in the past five years and place the details on record.

The Bench noted that there was reluctance on the part of the authorities concerned to bring on record what transpired during Lieutenant-Governor V. K. Saxena’s February 3 visit to the area.

“We expect the Chief Secretary and others to file affidavits before the next date,” the apex court said, fixing July 31 as the next date for hearing.

The apex court had last month asked if the trees in the Ridge area were cut on the orders of the L-G, who is the DDA Chairperson.