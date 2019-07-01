Delhi govt. extends school summer vacation by a week

Due to sweltering heat, the Delhi government has extended summer vacation for students up to Class VIII till July 8.

“In view of the hot weather in Delhi, the summer vacation for students up to Class 8 are being extended till July 8. For other classes, the schools will reopen as per earlier schedule,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The order, he said, would be applicable to both private as well as government schools.

The rest of the students will have to start attending school from Monday.

Above normal

The maximum temperature in the Capital settled at 42.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, five degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 32 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

The monsoon usually hits the Capital by June 29 but has been delayed by almost a week this year.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm with very light rain on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover be between 42 and 32 degrees Celsius respectively.

Palam was the hottest area in the Capital with temperature touching 44.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.