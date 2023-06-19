HamberMenu
Delhi govt. explores partnerships with Cambridge University 

June 19, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

 

Education Minister Atishi participated in the Cambridge India Conference in the U.K. and engaged with the leadership of Cambridge University to explore further partnership opportunities.  

While addressing the faculty at Cambridge University, Ms. Atishi highlighted the deep-seated divide in the Indian education system where access to quality education often hinges on economic disparities.

“The transformation in Delhi’s education system is indicative of the fact that change is certainly possible if a government possesses a strong political will for reform,” she said. 

