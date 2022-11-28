‘Delhi govt. engaged in corruption in building classrooms’

November 28, 2022 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - New Delhi

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Sunday accused AAP’s Delhi government of corruption in the construction of classrooms in government schools. “Can the cost of constructing bathrooms be similar to the cost of constructing classrooms? The Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) has pegged the cost of constructing a classroom at approximately ₹5 lakh, whereas the Delhi government has shown the cost to be ₹36 lakh,” said the BJP chief.

Accusing the Delhi government of creating hurdles in the functioning of the city’s three erstwhile civic bodies (now unified), Mr. Nadda said that the BJP had governed them under “very adverse and challenging circumstances” and had given “excellent results”.

The BJP president made these comments while leading a door-to-door campaign in the city, along with several Union Ministers, Uttarakhand Chief Minister and scores of party MPs and leaders.

“The Kejriwal government in Delhi is working against the interests of the common man. Arvind Kejriwal describes Satyendar Jain, who is in jail on serious money laundering charges, as honest,” Mr. Nadda said on Sunday.

The BJP president also alleged that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had amassed huge losses in the Kejriwal government: “The DJB used to be profitable. But under the Arvind Kejriwal government, it has amassed losses to the tune of thousands of crores. This shows how the Arvind Kejriwal government is misusing money and showing no transparency in governance.”

The BJP said that a around of its workers reached out to voters across the city on Sunday. Senior leaders who participated in the campaign included Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, among others.