Delhi govt. enforces stricter curbs on vehicles, staggered office timings to battle air pollution

A day after the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas announced stricter anti-pollution curbs, the Delhi government introduced several measures, including a ban on private BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, prohibiting the entry of inter-State non-electric and non-CNG buses, certain categories of construction work, and staggered government office timings.

The air quality on Friday improved slightly from the ‘severe’ category to the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category, but remained the worst in the country, according to official data. The conditions are likely to remain the same for the next six days. An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very poor’ and 401 and 450 ‘severe’.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi Transport Corporation will run 106 shuttle bus services to boost public transport.

More bus, metro trips

These buses will run 1,844 trips, with 40 bus services specifically for the city’s government employees. He said the Delhi Metro will run an additional 60 trips. Meanwhile, on the curbs on different types of vehicles, Mr. Rai said violators will face a fine of ₹20,000.

Chief Minister Atishi announced staggered timings for government offices to ease traffic congestion. In a post on X, the CM said that Central government offices will operate from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., Delhi government offices from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., and municipal corporation offices from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Approving the decision, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena said in a communication to the CM, said, “It should have come into effect by 01.11.2024. I’m constrained to note that it took as many as 15 days for the Hon’ble CM to endorse the same once GRAP-III (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions kicked in, rather than as a pre-emptive measure.”

Though the government had a day earlier declared the closure of schools for students up to Class 5 and asked them to conduct the classes online, officials said since schools were shut for Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday, they would be able to gauge the efficacy of the move only from Monday.