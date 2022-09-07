Delhi govt. earns ₹269.08 crore revenue from liquor sales this month

Customers at a newly opened liquor vend at Gole Market in New Delhi | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Of the 500 Delhi government-run liquor vends, 350 vends have reported an average daily sale of ₹8 lakh since September 1, when the AAP government reverted to its old excise regime.

Nearly ₹269.08 crore has been collected in excise revenue by these vends within the first six days of the month, according to government data.

On July 22, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, in an unexpected move, recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 after receiving a report from the Chief Secretary about “deliberate and gross procedural lapses”.

Following this, on July 31 the Cabinet sent a proposal to the L-G to junk the new excise policy and revert to the old regime, in which the Delhi government runs the retail liquor vends, for the next six months.

“As of date, sufficient liquor for more than 12 days is available in Delhi. Liquor outlets have reported an average sale of about ₹8 lakh in the first week of September, which is likely to go up in the coming days,” the Excise Department stated.

The department added that the liquor licences of nearly 926 hotels, clubs and restaurants have been auto-renewed till February 28, 2023. “A total of ₹269.08 crore in excise revenue has been collected under the current regime,” it also stated.