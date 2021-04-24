Delhi govt. disburses ₹5,000 each as ex gratia to construction workers

New Delhi

24 April 2021 01:48 IST

Over 2.1 lakh people will get aid; ₹5,2.88 cr. paid so far

The Delhi government has disbursed ₹5,000 as ex-gratia payment to each construction worker registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) as ex-gratia relief, it stated on Friday.

According to a statement from the office of Manish Sisodia, the nodal Minister for COVID management in the Capital, a total of 2,10,684 construction workers would be granted disbursals under the scheme.

The Delhi government has so far disbursed ₹5,2.88 crore to 1,05,750 construction workers and the remaining would be covered in the coming days, it stated.

To cater and fulfil the needs of all daily-wagers, migrant and construction workers across Delhi, it stated, the Delhi government had also set up food distribution centres across schools and construction sites in the city.

Around 7,000 food packets, the statement said, had already been distributed at the food distribution centres as of Thursday evening, while the government was also taking action to set up a helpline for construction, daily-wagers and migrant workers expected to be active in the next two-three days.

Any worker in Delhi will be able to access information on the availability of beds in hospitals, food distribution centres, availability of medicines through the helpline.

During the nationwide lockdown in 2020, the government stated, ₹5,000 as aid had been disbursed to 55,000 construction workers.