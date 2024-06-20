Delhi govt. directs hospitals to ramp up facilities as heat-related deaths rise

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday held an emergency meeting with the heads of State government-run hospitals, directing them to scale up beds for patients of heat-related illnesses.

As the Capital reels under unprecedented temperatures amid an ongoing heatwave, hospitals in the city have recorded up to 15 heat-related casualties and a sharp spike in heatstroke cases in the last two days.

A circular issued by the Health Department stated that all emergency rooms in hospitals remain operational round the clock with a senior doctor present to treat patients suffering from heatstroke. “As directed, all necessary medicines required for the treatment of such patients must also remain in the hospitals,” it said.

In a post on X, Mr. Bharadwaj also said he had directed Delhi Police officers to help shift the homeless to shelter homes if they are found on the footpath.

“All ambulances must also remain on high alert in the day and night, and some ambulances are to be parked near shelter homes and other worst-affected areas,” the circular added.

An NGO, the Centre for Holistic Development, has claimed that 192 homeless deaths were recorded due to heat wave in Delhi from June 11 to 19.

Mr. Bharadwaj also wrote to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the “long absence” of Health Secretary S.B. Deepak Kumar, who is on leave until July 13. Alleging that Mr. Kumar had “not been replying to his messages”, Mr. Bharadwaj said, “How can the Secretary go on such long leaves without the permission of the Union Health Minister, that too in the middle of a heatwave?”

‘Heatwave units’

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that all hospitals run by the Centre are prepared to “provide the best healthcare” to the affected, and ordered that special heatwave units be set up, said a statement on the Union Health Ministry’s X account.

(With PTI inputs)