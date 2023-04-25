Delhi govt. deregisters more than 54 lakh overage vehicles: data

April 25, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi Transport Department has deregistered more than 54 lakh overage vehicles till March 27, official data show.

The Transport Department has deregistered more than 54 lakh vehicles, including autorickshaws, cabs and two-wheelers. The official data indicate that some of the deregistered vehicles include those registered in the early 90’s.

A senior Transport Department official said that “owners of overage vehicles are requested to apply for an NOC and sell their vehicles in a State where they are fit to ply. Vehicles found playing on the roads of the Capital will be bound down and handed over to the scrapper”.

Since March 29, the department has been sending overage vehicles directly for scrapping. A senior transport department official said that as a part of the intensive drive, they identify an area each day and pick up close to 100 vehicles each day.

The de-registration of overaged vehicles – diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years respectively – was taken up from January 1, 2022, in compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s direction.

According to the data, the maximum number of vehicles- 9,285 three-wheelers and 25,167 cabs, were deregistered from South Delhi.

The data further suggest that a total of 2.9 lakh vehicles have been de-registered from the Mall Road zone, 3.27 lakh from IP depot, 9.9 lakh from South Delhi Part 1, 1.6 lakh from South Delhi Part 2,7.06 lakh from Janakpuri, 4.3 lakh from Loni, 4.9 lakh from Sarai Kale Khan, 2.9 lakh from Mayur Vihar, 1.6 lakh from Wazirpur, 3.04 lakh from Dwarka, 25,000 from Burari, 1.9 lakh from Raja Garden, and 6.5 lakh from the Rohini zone.