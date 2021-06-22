‘Delhi govt. depriving the poor of ration’

New Delhi

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Delhi government of snatching the rights of the poorest of the poor in the Capital by allegedly delaying the identification of such families.

Quoting the Census 2011, Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta said that Delhi had 1,56,800 very poor families. Of these, only 68,732 receive ration.

“Despite multiple orders from the Centre, the Delhi government has put a stop to the identification process of the remaining 90,000 very poor families,” Mr. Gupta alleged. “It is shocking that Food and Civil Supply Minister Imran Hussain ordered putting the identification process in abeyance on September 16, 2019,” he said.

Mr. Gupta warned the AAP government that if it does not commence provision of ration card to the poor, the BJP would take to the street and expose the anti-poor face of the government.