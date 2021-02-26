Delhi govt. departments to switch to e- vehicles

New Delhi

26 February 2021 01:05 IST

Move is part of Electric Vehicles Policy 2020 of the government

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order stating that all vehicles hired by different government departments and autonomous bodies should be shifted to electric vehicles (EV) within six months and new vehicles purchased should also be EVs.

“All departments of the Delhi government will now use only electric vehicles. Over 2,000 petrol and diesel vehicles will be switched to electric vehicles,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

A proposal for the shifting of existing vehicles to EVs was initiated by the Environment Department about a month back and was later approved by the government. The switch is part of the Electric Vehicles Policy 2020 of the Delhi government.

“It is our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s dream to make Delhi pollution-free. The Delhi government’s decision of switching to electric vehicles is a historic one,” Mr. Sisodia said.