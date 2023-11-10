ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

November 10, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The government will review the air quality situation after Diwali and a call on the odd-even scheme may be taken if there's a sudden dip in air quality

PTI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chairs a high-level meeting with the concerned officials to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court related to environment in Delhi, at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the odd-even car rationing scheme will not be implemented from November 13 to November 20 as there has been a significant improvement in Delhi's air quality due to rain.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the government will review the air quality situation after Diwali and a call on the odd-even scheme may be taken if there's a sudden dip in air quality.

Mr. Rai had earlier said the scheme will be implemented in the city after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Delhi air pollution | Odd-even scheme will see 10 lakh vehicles off capital’s roads, Delhi govt. says in SC

On Tuesday, the apex court questioned the effectiveness of the Delhi government's car-rationing scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as "all optics".

Anticipating further deterioration of the air quality post-Diwali, Rai on Monday announced that the scheme, which permits cars to operate on alternate days based on the odd or even last digit of their registration numbers, would be enforced between November 13 and November 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US