Delhi govt. defends move to appoint Chief Secretary as EC

March 31, 2022 01:24 IST

Plea claims appointment made in utter violation of the settled principles of law

The AAP government has defended before the Delhi High Court its decision to appoint Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev as the Election Commissioner of Delhi. It said the appointment was made after “due, detailed and in-depth consideration at the highest level and after taking note of all persons falling in the zone of consideration”.

The Delhi government made the submission in response to a petition by BJP MLA Nand Kishore Garg.

Advertising

Advertising

Tarnish reputation

“It is submitted that the purpose of the present petition appears to besmirch a senior bureaucrat and tarnish his reputation assiduously built over years of unstinted and dedicated public service,” the Delhi government said.

“The officer in question has completed over three decades of public service, is the recipient of the President’s Award for the best electoral practices and of two Governors gold medals... He has also worked in the Central Election Commission. His reputation, experience and track record is therefore, beyond doubt and unquestionable,” it said.

Govt. notice

The High Court in December last year, issued notice to the Delhi government on Mr. Garg’s petition seeking direction to the government to immediately withdraw its November 25 notification.

Mr. Garg said that the Delhi government, by its notification, had improperly earmarked the appointment of serving Chief Secretary of Government of NCT of Delhi as the Election Commissioner of the municipal corporations with effect from April 21, 2022.

The plea, filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, claimed that the appointment was made in utter violation of the settled principles of law, which mandates that important government posts like the Election Commissioner must be offered to neutral and apolitical person and must not be party to several political as well as administrative decision of a particular government as it can be capable of affecting the free and fair election process.

“In this respect, it is submitted that the serving Chief Secretary of Government of NCT of Delhi is still having his tenure of present service till March 8, 2023,” the plea said, adding, “However, the respondent no.1 [Delhi Government] has acted with vested interest and ulterior motive as incumbent Chief Secretary of Delhi has been actively associated with it at every level of administrative decisions”.

“A reading of the writ petition establishes that its motive, objective and purpose appears to be to stall the elections to the three municipal corporations in the National Capital Territory of Delhi,” the government said.

“Even in the past, appointments to the post of Election Commissioner has been similarly made in terms of the applicable statutory and constitutional provisions,” the government said in the affidavit.

The High Court is scheduled to hear the petition on Thursday.