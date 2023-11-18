Delhi govt. declares November 19 a ‘dry day’ for Chhath Puja

November 18, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government has declared November 19 a ‘dry day’ in view of Chhath Puja, a four-day festival that began in the city on Friday.

An order issued by the Excise Department said all liquor shops will remain closed on Sunday, when devotees observe fasting and flock to the ghats to worship the Sun god.

Last month, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely had demanded that November 19 be declared a ‘dry day’, keeping in mind the religious sentiments of the Purvanchali community. Purvanchalis are Bhojpuri-speaking people from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of Jharkhand, a large number of whom have settled in Delhi, making them one of the largest voter bases in the Capital.

Taking stock of the preparations for the festival, Revenue Minister Atishi inspected the preparations at the ghats at ITO and West Vinod Nagar on Friday. The Minister said Delhi is home to a large number of people from the Purvanchal region who contribute socially, economically, and culturally to the development of the city.

“Chhath is a very important festival for all of them. In this regard, for the past eight years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been organising Chhath Mahaparv in a grand manner across Delhi,” she said, adding that there will not be any shortcomings in the preparations.

‘Expedite work’

All MLAs and officials of the various government departments will be present on the ground carrying out the directives of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, she said.

Ms. Atishi said the government has readied more than 1,000 ghats across the city so that people can celebrate the festival without having to travel far away from their homes. She also directed the officials to expedite the preparations at the ghats.

“The Delhi government is making all arrangements at these ghats, from constructing ponds to providing tents and lights, and ensuring cleanliness and security. Additionally, cultural programmes will be organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy at many ghats. Our effort is to ensure that our Purvanchali brothers and sisters can celebrate the auspicious festival of Chhath with joy, peace, and enthusiasm,” she said.

‘Baseless claims’

Ms. Atishi also termed “baseless” the allegations of “rampant corruption” levelled by the Delhi BJP. The Opposition party had said the members of the Purvanchali Chhath Committees are “being forced to visit the offices of AAP legislators and put up hoardings with their photographs at the ghats in order to secure access to water tankers and electricity connections”.

The Minister said the truth is that the BJP never organised any Chhath event till date in Delhi. “Even when the BJP was in power in the MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi], they did not organise any Chhath event. Now, with AAP in the MCD, preparations are being made at several ghats for devotees,” she said.

The BJP leaders also alleged that the claims made by Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj that 1,000 ghats have been prepared for devotees are false as records of the Revenue Department show that payments have been made for 1,120 ghats. “It’s shocking that the Ministers are repeating the figure of 1,000 ghats,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.