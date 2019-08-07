Delhi

Delhi Govt declares 2-day mourning for Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addresses the 73rd United Nations General Assembly on September 29, 2018.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addresses the 73rd United Nations General Assembly on September 29, 2018.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The former External Affairs Minister passed away at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The Delhi government on Wednesday declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday.

Swaraj passed away at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

Also Read
Sushma Swaraj. File

Sushma Swaraj, a BJP stalwart with socialist roots, passes away

 

“Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled her death, saying the country has lost a great leader.

“India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Leaders pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 6:30:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-govt-declares-2-day-mourning-for-sushma-swaraj/article28842639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY