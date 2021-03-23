Delhi govt. decides to reduce drinking age to 21

Government will not run any liquor store in Capital, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government has taken a decision to reduce the minimum age for liquor consumption in the city to 21 from 25. Mr. Sisodia also said they have taken a decision to end government-run liquor stores in the city.

The Minister said the Excise Department had formed an expert committee to change the excise policy and later constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to study the report of the committee. He said the Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved all suggestions given by the GoM.

‘Same age as Noida’

“The permissible age for liquor consumption varies in the country. The issue that the age is high in Delhi has been raised multiple times. The Group of Ministers had recommended that liquor consumption age in Delhi should be same as Noida, U.P.” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Minister said currently more than 60% of liquor shops come under the State government. “We have noted that 40% of private liquor shops give more revenue than State government-owned shops... In Delhi, there won’t be government-run liquor stores. We have taken a decision to end government-run liquor stores,” said Mr. Sisodia.

He said the location of many of the existing liquor stores will be changed to put an end to “liquor mafia”. Some areas of the city are underserved in terms of liquor stores and some areas have a surfeit because of which “liquor mafia” thrive, he said.

“Delhi has 272 wards out of which 79 have zero liquor shops. Around 45 wards have just one shop. Around 58% of Delhi is either unserved or underserved... It is also to be noted that 50% of liquor shops in Delhi are present in just 45 wards,” he said.

The Minister said “no new liquor stores” will be opened in the city.

The revenue accruing to the Excise Department will increase by ₹1,500-₹2,000 crore in a year after the implementation of these and other changes as part of the new policy, he added.

The Minister said it has also been decided that any liquor shop should be of minimum of 500 square feet. “The liquor shop owners will have to ensure law and order outside the shop. No drinking outside the shop, no hawkers will be allowed,” he said.

Talking about the “liquor mafia”, the Minister said in the last two years, the Excise Department has recovered around 7.09 lakh bottles of illegal liquor. It has arrested 1,939 people in relation to illegal liquor trade and seized over 1,000 vehicles.

“The Delhi government will set up an international standard check-up system by which we will keep a watch on low-quality liquor and stop their distribution. An international quality lab will be set up to test the quality of liquor coming into the city,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“Excise reforms announced today will act as a major blow to the liquor mafia in Delhi. The mafia will do everything to obstruct these reforms. AAP govt has ended mafia raj in many sectors like education, water, elect, health etc and we are committed to reforming this sector too,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.