Delhi govt. cracks whip on illegal vans

The Transport Department has relaunched a campaign against illegally plying school vans on the Capital’s streets taking action against around 200 such vehicles over the past three days, according to senior officials from the department.

Several teams of the Enforcement Wing have been formed to prosecute such vehicles with the drive against them expected to intensify over the coming week. The move follows the death of a seven-year-old girl and injuries to as many as 18 other children who were aboard an illegally running school van which met with an accident in north Delhi’s Kanhaiya Nagar last month.

“We have booked 200 such vehicles under the drive launched on Wednesday. We will not allow such vehicles to ply on the roads and in addition to a fine of ₹5,000, cancellation of registration certificate for three months is also being done,” said a senior official from the department.