GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi govt. constitutes 3-member Ministers’ panel to probe tree felling in Ridge area

Published - June 30, 2024 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi government on Saturday formed a fact-finding committee of three Ministers over the felling of around 1,100 trees allegedly without permission by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the Capital’s Central Ridge area.

The committee comprising Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain will submit its report to Forest Minister Gopal Rai, a statement said. It will further be submitted to the Supreme Court, which is seized of the matter and will be holding the next hearing over it on July 11.

Mr. Rai, in a statement, said, “A shocking incident has come to light from Chhatarpur, Satbari, that in February, the DDA violated all rules and cut 1,100 trees without permission from any agency or government.The court is repeatedly asking the vice-chairperson of the DDA on whose orders 1,100 trees were cut illegally.”

‘Notices ignored’

“The e-mails of DDA engineers reveal that the trees were cut on the verbal instructions of the Lieutenant-Governor,” Mr. Rai claimed.

He said at a meeting of the Forest Department on June 26, department officials told him that the DDA was issued notices on March 5 and 22 by them on the matter but they did not respond.

The Supreme Court had recently found the inability of the DDA to unearth information or official records to shed light on whether L-G V.K. Saxena ordered the cutting of trees in the protected area as sheer disingenuity. The L-G is the DDA Chairman.

Related Topics

Delhi / forests

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.