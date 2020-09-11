‘Delhi govt. considers slum dwellers only as vote bank’

BJP issues ‘ultimatum’ to the govt.

The Opposition BJP on Friday issued an “ultimatum” to the Delhi government demanding that it shift slum dwellers residing near railway tracks to vacant flats in its possession.

If it fails to allot 52,000 such housing units to such individuals in the next 90 days, the party would shift them in vacant houses on its own, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

“The Delhi government considers slum dwellers only as vote bank, and never as human beings,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“Why is he silent on the rehabilitation of the slum dwellers living along railway tracks? Why did the Delhi government deprive them of benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana?” he asked.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said the DDA, which comes under the Centre, had built 3,000 houses in the last six years for slum dwellers in Kalkaji; 2,800 in Kathputli Colony and 1,775 flats in Jailer Bagh, Ashok Vihar were about to be ready. “As many as 52,000 houses are ready for slums dwellers. The Centre has spent 50% of the cost of constructing these houses,” Mr. Bidhuri said.