Delhi govt. clears ₹35.99-cr. budget for renovation of Secretariat offices

Rendering process to begin: PWD official

The Delhi government has approved a budget of ₹35.99 crore for the renovation of the offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat, it stated in an order.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will preside over the task at the Players Building, a stone’s throw from Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

“In pursuance of the proposal of Engineer-in-Chief PWD, titled renovation of offices of CM and Ministers at Delhi Sachivalaya at an estimated cost of ₹35,99,44,400, I have been directed to convey administrative approval and expenditure sanction for carrying out the above work,” PWD Deputy Secretary (Works) Anil Bhola said in the order.

Officials said that the proposal in this connection was prepared and tabled for approval on February 24.

“Now since the administrative approval has been given and expenditure amount has also been sanctioned, the renovation work at the Secretariat will commence soon. The rendering process will now begin,” a PWD official said.

Another project

In another project, the PWD will build two new multistorey buildings near ITO at an estimated cost of around ₹2,000 crore to accommodate offices of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers and bureaucrats of different government departments.

One of the buildings will be constructed where Vikas Bhawan-1 exists while the other building will come up on the plots of MSO building (PWD headquarters) and GST building.