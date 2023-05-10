Delhi govt., civic agencies lay out monsoon action plan

May 10, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - New Delhi

A joint review meeting on monsoon preparedness was held between Minister and top officials of the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal attended the meeting, along with officials of various government agencies. These included the PWD, Flood and Irrigation Control Department, Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Jal Board.

Construction of new drains and desilting of existing ones, identification of waterlogging hotspots and creation of a control room to monitor such incidents, as well as ensuring coordination across departments, were discussed at the meeting.

Ms. Atishi told officials, “The focus should be on mitigating waterlogging [in the hotspots] with micro-level planning. The PWD will work as a nodal agency, and its central control room will monitor waterlogged areas 24x7 through CCTVs.”

Mr. Bhardawaj said the water level in the Yamuna river and the occurrence of waterlogging in the Khadar region can create problems like floods. “To prevent this, all officials should remain vigilant and keep a close eye on every situation,” he added.

PWD officials told the Ministers that during monsoon, 24x7 maintenance vans along with workers will be available for roads and electrical divisions.

NDMC officials said that the cleaning of all major drains has been completed. They added that automatic pumps have been deployed at waterlogging locations and mobile pump units will be used if necessary.

The preparations by the MCD include completing desilting of all small and large drains by June 15, deploying permanent and mobile pumps at waterlogging hotspots and 12 control rooms to monitor the situation.

DDA officials at the meeting said that the work of the first phase of desilting has been completed and the second phase will be completed by May 31. An action plan is being prepared for waterlogging hotspots as part of which pumps will be deployed, they added.