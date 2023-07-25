Delhi govt. celebrates five years of Happiness Curriculum

July 25, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

The AAP government celebrated five years of its flagship ‘Happines Curriculum’ taught across Delhi government schools from Nursery to Class VIII, with the launch of a ‘Happiness Saptah’ (week) on Monday.

Education Minister Atishi said the event marks a significant milestone in the journey of empowering students to explore their potential, wisdom, and emotional intelligence, shaping them into confident, mindful, and compassionate individuals.

“Through the daily 30-minute ‘Happiness class’, lakhs of children in Delhi government schools have not only learnt the importance of relationships but also how to express their emotions. Most importantly, these children have learnt to be happy,” Ms. Atishi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that while students attend schools for 14 years, the conventional education system often overlooks essential life skills like emotional intelligence, critical thinking, team management, and relationship skills that the happiness curriculum addresses.

“With access to information at their fingertips now, our students can obtain knowledge on any topic within seconds, which used to take us days to gather from various sources. This calls for a shift in our approach towards education, enabling students to think deeply, analyse, and contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation and society,” the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT