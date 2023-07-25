ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt. celebrates five years of Happiness Curriculum

July 25, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

Education Minister Atishi says the event marks a significant milestone in the journey of empowering students to explore their potential, wisdom and emotional intelligence

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister Atishi said stuidents have not only learnt the importance of relationships but also how to express their emotions. | Photo Credit: File photo

The AAP government celebrated five years of its flagship ‘Happines Curriculum’ taught across Delhi government schools from Nursery to Class VIII, with the launch of a ‘Happiness Saptah’ (week) on Monday.

Education Minister Atishi said the event marks a significant milestone in the journey of empowering students to explore their potential, wisdom, and emotional intelligence, shaping them into confident, mindful, and compassionate individuals.

“Through the daily 30-minute ‘Happiness class’, lakhs of children in Delhi government schools have not only learnt the importance of relationships but also how to express their emotions. Most importantly, these children have learnt to be happy,” Ms. Atishi said.

She added that while students attend schools for 14 years, the conventional education system often overlooks essential life skills like emotional intelligence, critical thinking, team management, and relationship skills that the happiness curriculum addresses.

“With access to information at their fingertips now, our students can obtain knowledge on any topic within seconds, which used to take us days to gather from various sources. This calls for a shift in our approach towards education, enabling students to think deeply, analyse, and contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation and society,” the Minister said.

