Delhi govt. calls contempt petition ‘preposterous’

29 June 2020 23:39 IST

Bodies lying in hospital corridors: plea

The Delhi government on Monday termed it as ‘preposterous’, a contempt action filed before the Delhi High Court against it and medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital here for allegedly not adhering to the undertaking given to the High Court with regard to handling bodies of COVID-19 victims.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Delhi government, said that at a time when four doctors have succumbed to COVID-19, with thousands more infected and the government is hard-pressed to find manpower to manage the system, it was “unfortunate” and “preposterous” that a contempt petition has been filed.

Hearing on July 29

The ASG also said that the Supreme Court was seized of the issue of body management on a case initiated by it based on media reports.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan taking note of the submission adjourned the hearing on the case filed by advocate Avadh Kaushik for July 29.

His petition alleged that bodies of the dead were lying in the same wards and corridors of the hospital where COVID-19 patients are being admitted and kept. This, he claimed, was a breach of the Delhi government undertaking in court that bodies would not be found lying in hospital wards or corridors.