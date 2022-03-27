Delhi govt. budget prioritises water, housing and welfare sectors

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget 2022-23 on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

March 27, 2022 01:41 IST

It will upgrade 15 hospitals, build four new facilities in the health sector

Delhi’s budget for 2022-23 fiscal saw slight variations in funds allocation in core sectors, including education, health, transport and housing and urban development in addition to social security and welfare.

Underlining its priorities for the current fiscal, the proportion of the budget to improve water supply and sanitation services in the Capital more than doubled, while it went up by almost a fourth for rural development and agriculture. The housing and urban development sector received an additional allocation of almost 7%.

Out of the total amount allocated towards schemes and programmes for these core sectors, which registered an increase of over 15% going from ₹37,800 crore in 2021-22 fiscal to ₹43,600 crore, the amount allocated for schemes related to the education sector slightly reduced to ₹7,310 crore from ₹7,379 crore in 2021-22.

Similarly, allocation for the transport sector registered a dip from ₹8,862 crore to ₹8,817 crore. For the health sector, allocation went up from ₹5,192 crore to ₹5,567 crore; for social security and welfare from ₹4,439 crore last fiscal to ₹4,924 crore; and for Housing and Urban Development, from ₹3,218 crore to ₹3,434 crore.

A boarding school for the homeless and a School Science Museum were among the prominent initiatives in the education sector. Also, upgrading 15 existing hospitals and the creation of four more, underlined efforts in the health sector.

Unauthorised colonies

For Housing and Urban Development, the provision of sewer lines in unauthorised colonies was among the significant objectives while continuing financial assistance to over 8.5 lakh citizens were the highlight of the government’s allocation for the social security and welfare sector.

Allocation for water supply and sanitation shot up to ₹6,710 crore from ₹3,274 crore last fiscal – a substantial increase of over 104% – and almost 22% for rural development and agriculture from ₹950 crore to ₹1,156 crore.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given two more big dreams to the people of Delhi, on which the Chief Minister himself is working day and night. They are 24-hour clean drinking water supply to people’s houses in Delhi and to let our Yamuna become a river with pure, clear and beautiful water,” Mr. Sisodia said in his speech.

“I am happy to inform the House that the availability of water in Delhi has increased by 10%. Earlier, 915 MGD of water was available daily in Delhi, which has now increased to 985 MGD. Better management of water coming to Delhi from outside, and better harvesting of rainwater will ensure 24 hours water in the coming three years,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia added that in addition to cleaning the Yamuna within two years, the Delhi government was working on a detailed plan to revive the Najafgarh drain, which was earlier known as the Sahibi river, but is now identified as the Najafgarh drain due to the dirty water in it.

“It will be developed as a tourist destination by cleaning it and beautifying the roads on both its sides. Delhi’s Sahibi river will be brought back in its form. A separate provision of ₹705 crore has been made for this in the budget,” he said.