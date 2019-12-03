Delhi govt. bodies have thousands of crores of unpaid loans: CAG

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday said thousands of crores of loans given to different government bodies in Delhi, including the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) were not yet paid.

The report also noted a “substantial” delay in submission of utilisation certificates by various “grantee institutions” (government bodies) and said as a result, proper utilisation of the grants could not be ensured.

The government bodies have to submit a utilisation certificate, which is essentially a report on how they utilise the funds to central or other authorities which gave them the grants.

“Utilisation certificates involving ₹4,455.75 crore were outstanding for periods of 2-10 years while ₹2,497.89 crore were outstanding for more than 10 years,” the report said. The report also stated that there was a fiscal deficit of ₹1,051 crore in 2016-17 but it has turned to fiscal surplus of ₹113 crore in 2017-18 and stood 0.02% of GSDP. “Although NCT of Delhi had revenue surplus in the last five years, revenue surplus decreased by 2.59% in 2017-18 over the previous year and stood at 0.72% of GSDP,” it said. Talking about the unpaid laons, the report read:

“Total loans disbursed to Delhi Jal Board since 1998-99 was ₹26,620.04 crore out of which only ₹351.16 crore was repaid, leaving ₹26,268.89 crore as outstanding as on March 31, 2018. No amount has been repaid in the last five years.”

“Delhi Transport Corporation received loans amounting to ₹11,837.69 crores since 1996-97 to 2010-11. Against this, ₹161.55 crore has been repaid. There has been no loan disbursements to DTC since 2010-11 and it has been getting grants-in-aid since 2011-12. As on 31 March 2018, loans amounting to ₹11,676.14 crore are outstanding against Delhi Transport Corporation. Interest liability works out to ₹20,818.07 crore,” it read.

“As on 31 March 2018, loans amounting to ₹2,037.54 crore, ₹1,395.90 crore and ₹381.45 crore were outstanding against North Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation respectively,” the report said.

The CAG also said supplementary provision of ₹34.94 crore in 11 sub-heads was unnecessary. “Re-appropriation of funds in 37 sub-heads where final savings were more than ₹1 crore was made injudiciously resulting in un-utilised/excessive provision of ₹283.98 crore,” according to the report.

“Significant amounts of expenditure and receipts were booked under the Minor Heads ‘800-Other Expenditure’ and ‘800-Other Receipts’ under various Major Heads affecting transparency in financial reporting,” it added.