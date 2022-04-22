Delhi govt., BJP cross swords over fitness of DTC buses

April 22, 2022 21:05 IST

Government trying to hide its failure by forming a committee: Bidhuri

A day after the Delhi government’s Transport Department formed a committee to look into incidents of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses catching fire, the BJP demanded that overage buses be immediately taken off the roads to ensure commuters’ safety.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri expressed concern over the “frequent incidents” of DTC buses catching fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government said it has already formed a six-member technical committee to look into four such incidents that occurred over the last two months and the committee will submit its recommendations in 15 days.

In the latest incident, an air-conditioned DTC bus plying on route number 39 caught fire on Thursday night in Paharganj, fire officials said. No casualties were reported and three fire tenders were used to douse the blaze.

Unsafe for commuters

“The Kejriwal government is playing with the lives of the people of Delhi and overage buses are running on the roads. This is the reason why DTC buses are catching fire every day,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“The Delhi government is trying to cover up the matter and hiding its failure by forming a committee. The government itself has admitted in a reply given in the assembly that the life span of DTC buses is 7.5 lakh kilometres and most of its 3,760 buses have completed this distance,” he said, adding that it was unsafe for these buses to ply on the roads as they frequently break down, causing traffic jams.

On its part, the government said the committee formed to look into these incidents would look specifically into maintenance issues related to its bus fleet and suggest remedial measures.