Delhi Govt. betraying city’s farmers for years, says BJP

‘₹50K compensation per hectare announced by CM pending’

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three farm laws, the BJP accused the Delhi Government of betraying the city’s farmers for years in addition to attacking it on the issue of air pollution.

Marking the birth anniversary of Major Vikram Yadav, who was martyred on the Indo-Pak border, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said farmers’ sons were protecting the borders but due to the discriminatory policies of the Delhi Government, farmers of Delhi were not satisfied.

False promises

“The Delhi Government completely forgot the promises made to the farmers. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself had announced that the farmers of Delhi would be given 50% additional price over the minimum support price, but this amount has not been given to them yet,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Similarly, neither electricity nor subsidy was being given to agricultural plants, Mr. Bidhuri said, adding that this year, crops in 100 villages were submerged during the rains in Delhi.

The Chief Minister had announced a compensation of ₹50,000 per hectare, but this too, had not been distributed yet, he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta expressed concern over the increasing pollution level in Delhi and said that the Kejriwal Government had failed to keep its word given to Supreme Court on pollution control.