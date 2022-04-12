Delhi govt. begins summer action plan to curb pollution

Authorities to start month-long anti-open burning campaign today; anti-­road dust drive to kick oﬀ from April 15

Water being sprinkled to control dust pollution caused by the construction work under way at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Delhi government will start a month­long anti­open burning campaign from Tuesday, as part of its “summer action plan” to reduce air pollution.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday that as part of the 14­-point action plan, the government will also run an anti-­dust campaign from April 15 to May 15. The decision about the action plan was taken after a meeting of different departments concerned chaired by Mr. Rai.

“Of the 14 points under the summer action plan, two immediate action plans have been prepared and the remaining 12 will be released as long-term plans,” the Minister said.

Teams will be deployed

Under the anti-open burning campaign, 500 teams from 10 departments will be deployed to monitor and prevent open-burning incidents and reports will be sent to the Environment Department on a regular basis.

About fires at landfill sites, the Minister said that on April 21, a high-level meeting with experts from relevant departments, including the DPCC, municipal corporations, IIT Delhi, Environment Department and others will be held to resolve the incidents of fire.

“The anti-road dust campaign will also run for a month from April 15. Under this campaign, 78 mechanical road sweeping machines and 587 water sprinkling machines will be used for sprinkling and cleaning the roads of Delhi,” Mr. Rai said. Its report will also be given by the Environment Department and all other related departments.

Green cover

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to form a special taskforce to deal with increasing the roadside green cover. “This taskforce will compile a list of areas with no green cover along the roadside and after completing its report, action will begin to increase green cover as soon as feasible,” he added.

Other areas which are part of the plan, include development of parks and city forests, replacement for single-use plastic among others.

Every year, air pollution rises during the winter season due to stubble burning and climatic conditions. It further leads to accumulation of pollutants and other factors. The winter action plan is an emergency plan to fight pollution during these months.

According to the World Air Quality Report 2021, released by Swiss organization IQAir last month, Delhi was found to be the most polluted Capital in the world for the fourth consecutive year in 2021.