Delhi govt. begins contact tracing passengers with U.K. travel history

New Delhi

23 December 2020 00:25 IST

This comes even as five people have tested positive for the new virus strain

The Delhi government has directed officials to trace and test all passengers who have travelled from the U.K. in the last 14 days and the process has started in the city, according to authorities.

Also, five people who have travelled from the U.K. have tested positive for the virus, said Genestrings Lab in a statement on Tuesday. The company is conducting mandatory RT-PCR tests for passengers from the U.K. arriving at the Delhi airport.

“The new mutation is spreading fast in the U.K. According to the data, there has been a rapid spurt in cases, around 30,000 cases per day,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

He said that the reason behind the fast spread of virus in Delhi in March-April was that lots of people travelled from abroad to Delhi.

“All the people who are travelling via the U.K. are being tested at the airport, and those travelling on international flights are required to carry a test report with them. Our strategy for this is that we will identify all those who are based out of Delhi in the past two weeks, and conduct door-to-door testing for them. I request everyone to wear a mask, because that is the only way to stay safe, no matter the strain,” Mr. Jain said. The people who have travelled from the U.K. in the last two weeks are being tested and asked to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

“At the airport, people are tested and once their result is out, the ones whose result is negative are asked to undergo 14 days of quarantine and the people who are positive are being moved to Lok Nayak Hospital,” a Delhi government official said.