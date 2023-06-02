Delhi govt. begins 15-day assessment exercise to identify ‘mohalla buses’routes

June 02, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi government has begun a 15-day assessment drive to identify the need for introducing small-size electric ‘mohalla buses’ across the city and also determine their routes, officials said on Thursday.

The ground assessment with 23 technical teams deployed across various locations in the Capital comes after the constitution of an eight-member committee that included Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, World Resource Institute, International Council for Clean Transport, Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System and MapmyIndia.

The committee was directed to look into the nature of mohalla bus services, pervasive branding, route length, fare, frequency, and any other aspect deemed appropriate to the committee.

8-member panel

The AAP government plans to introduce a total of 2,180 such buses by 2025, specifically designed to cater to areas where road width is limited or where overcrowding prevents regular 12-metre buses from operating. The eight-member panel was formed after the announcement of the Mohalla Bus scheme by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in the Delhi budget 2023-24.

Each team will visit high-potential metro stations, bus terminals, stops and various localities in the Capital to analyse the travel demand, feasibility of available roads in each locality, including factors like road width, encroachments, and operational constraints, existing public transport services in the demand area, availability of shared e-rickshaws, autos, and other para-transit options in each area.

The data collected during this exercise will be digitised and utilised to determine the origin and destination of the proposed 9-metre mohalla buses in each locality.