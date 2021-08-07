Delhi govt. bats for reopening of schools

NEW DELHI

07 August 2021 01:31 IST

The Delhi government on Friday made a pitch for reopening educational institutions in the Capital at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Sources in the Delhi government said that during the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia contended that the closure of schools had led to major loss of learning and it was time to reopen them.

He submitted that out of eight lakh parents who attended parent-teacher meetings, held over two weeks at Delhi government schools, 90% wanted schools to reopen.

The Minister had invited students, parents and teachers to submit suggestions on whether schools should reopen. Sources in the Delhi government said that 33,000 people sent their suggestions out of which 58% want educational institutions to reopen. Out of the people who want reopening of institutions, 68% want schools and 83% want colleges to reopen.

Sources said that it was decided in the DDMA meeting that an SOP should be prepared and given to an expert committee so that schools could reopen. Experts have stressed that schoolteachers and employees should be vaccinated before any reopening.